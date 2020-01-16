MONTREAL -- Prosecutors will not press charges against police officers who shot a man fleeing arrest in a stolen vehicle, the DPCP announced on Thursday.

It began on Feb. 25, 2018, after police received a call about a vehicle stolen from a hospital parking lot, according to a report on the incident released by the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP).

The report is based on an investigation done by the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), which investigates when people are injured or killed during police operations.

At 9:40 p.m., officers found the stolen vehicle in the parking lot at the corner of Des Sources Blvd. and Highway 40 in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. A group of officers attended the scene.

The car was empty, they thought. As they approached, however, it became apparent a man was reclining in the driver's seat. An officer yelled, "police!" and the man started driving. He zig-zagged through patrol cars, trying to escape, according to the DPCP's report.

As the man drove directly towards one of the officers, that officer shot at him--three times. The bullets hit the car, and at least one passed through the windshield but didn't shatter it, according to the DPCP report.

Another squad car collided with the man's car and three other cruisers surrounded it. One officer, taser in hand, tried to arrest the man, but he evaded them once again, turning his car towards the officer and accelerating. Another officer shot through the car's rear window, in an attempt to protect the other police officer.

The man slammed his stolen car into the cruisers several more times, and officers fired at him twice more, according to the DPCP's report, before he escaped.

He merged onto Highway 40, heading west, pursued by police.

After a 33 kilometre chase, the authorities stopped the man's car, tasered and arrested him

He had been shot in the thigh and shoulder and was transported to the hospital. He survived and has been notified of prosecutors' decision not to press charges against the police officers who shot him, the report said.

In their conclusion, prosecutors said the officers were justified in using their firearms in this case. Police are allowed to use force to defend themselves and others, the report notes.

Since its creation in 2016, no BEI investigation into police conduct has resulted in a charge against an officer.