MONTREAL -- No one won the $70 million jackpot that was up for grabs in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw, but 28 people will still take home $1 million.

Fourteen of the winners are in Ontario, six are in the Prairie provinces, five are in Quebec, two are in British Columbia and one is in Atlantic Canada.

People will have a chance to win the money again in the next draw on Friday.

In addition to the $70 million jackpot, there will be 50 prizes of $1 million for a total pool of $120 million.

Loto-Quebec states that since the launch of Lotto Max, 37 jackpots have been won in Quebec, including two $70 million prizes last year, the largest amounts ever won in the province.