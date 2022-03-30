Nine members of Quebec's National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 is on the rise in the National Assembly with nine MNAs confirming they've received a positive result.
Mario Asselin is the seventh Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) member to have contracted the coronavirus, following Quebec Premier François Legault, as well as Geneviève Guilbault, François Bonnardel, Stéphanie Lachance, Sébastien Schneeberger and Lise Lavallée.
Quebec Liberal (PLQ) member Christine St-Pierre and Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Émilise Lessard-Therrien said they have also contracted the virus.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade expressed her concern for the growing number of members out of work with the virus.
"Of course, it complicates things because there are people who are affected, who are not present this week, who cannot answer questions from the government side," she said. "There are plenty of bills, (yet) little time left in the session. They're going to have to prioritize their bills accordingly."
QS Parliamentary Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is now urging his colleagues to be cautious amid a "resurgence" of COVID-19 infections.
"Of course, it worries me," said Nadeau-Dubois, who recently became a father. "(Speaking for) myself, these days, to say the least, I have no desire to bring the virus home."
"I hope that all the deputies will be careful and that we will be able to continue to work here, in the Assembly, in complete safety," he added.
-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on March 30, 2021
