MONTREAL -- The prize pool for the next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday will be around $73 million, with one jackpot of $65 million and eight $1 million Maxmillions prizes.

No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

There were also seven Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won -- two by ticket holders in Ontario and the other by a lottery player in Quebec.

Since the launch of Lotto Max, 33 jackpots have been won in Quebec.

The largest ever $70 million jackpot won in Quebec was won by a group of eight people from the Mathieu-Julien family in the Quebec City region on February 25, 2020.

A young grocery bagger at a Lévis grocery store named Gregory Mathieu bought the lucky ticket 20 minutes before the Loto-Quebec sales terminals closed.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2020.