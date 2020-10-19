MONTREAL -- Quebec’s new Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere asked on Sunday on the talkshow Tout le monde en parle to be judged based on his actions, while promising to make changes to better the quality of life for Indigenous people and their relationship with the provincial government.

Under pressure since the tragic death of Joyce Echaquan, Prime Minister Francois Legault announced about 10 days ago that he was removing Sylvie D’Amours from her position as the province’s Indigenous affairs minister, handing the role instead to Lafreniere.

Lafreniere received backlash from groups who denounced Legault’s decision to award the position to a former police officer – but the new minister is asking for a chance to prove himself before being judged.

“Give me a chance to show you what we have as a plan,” he said during his Sunday evening interview.

The MNA for Vachon also sees his past as a police officer as a tool rather than a problem to achieve reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

“I know the police environment fairly well, having worked there for 28 years so I won’t say I have all the solutions, but I know the internal organs well enough to be able to critique and to bring change, because there are changes to be made within policing,” he said.

Lafreniere said he has a “clear plan,” though he wouldn’t mention any details – but he promises to have “several announcements between now and Christmas.”

He hinted that changes to police training could be in the government's plans.

“It’s going to take training – we’re talking about racism, we’re talking about intolerance, we’re talking about discrimination,” he said, adding “It’s for all Quebecers, there is a lot of ignorance.”

Lafreniere mentioned his plan involves economic development projects with First Nations to correct problems in communities that have no electricity or running water. He also spoke of tourism development.

“Tourism development – that’s a card we don’t play a lot in Quebec… But we have an incredible richness, yes, with natural resources, but with communities who are present, we can do something incredible,” he said.

As far as the recognition of systemic racism is concerned, Lafreniere hasn’t deviated from the party line.

“There are racist people, there is discrimination, profiling, but to go say the acts in Joliette – to say that the system brought that, that’s a bridge I won’t cross.”

In response to First Nations who refused to collaborate with the government unless they recognize systemic racism, Lafreniere said “It will be my job to convince them.”

Lafreniere didn’t close the door to an eventual recognition of systemic racism.

“Currently, this term is not unanimous,” he said.

Lafreniere also called on Quebecers to favour listening and reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

“I’m happy, I’m receiving this position with great humility, but alone, I will never achieve what I want to, it’s impossible,” he said. “Quebecers will have to give me a hand; we have collective work to do.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.