New Montreal campaign calls on witnesses to help prevent harassment in public spaces

The City of Montreal, the STM and the Montreal police (SPVM) have come together to try and stamp out all types of harassment on Montreal streets and within the public transit system.

They are launching a new public awareness campaign on Monday, including a new web page that appeals to witnesses to safely intervene if they can.

Called "Witnesses take action," the goal is to educate the general population about what constitutes street harassment, how to denounce it and help victims if they see someone being harassed nearby.

WHAT IS STREET HARASSMENT?

City authorities say street harassment may involve criminal acts but is also a form of violence "that includes so-called 'everyday' or downplayed forms of violence…and statements that may have sexist, racist, cissexist, heterosexist, classist, ageist and ableist connotations," according to a press release that quotes a 2022 study.

Any behaviour or comments from strangers that are unwanted in a public space like parks, bus stops, metro networks, bars and museums, fall into this category, authorities explained.

TOOLS AND SUPPORT FOR VICTIMS AND WITNESSES

The new anti-harassment campaign will have several components to get across its message. Among them:

A new web page that details all that witnesses can do to help de-escalate the ongoing incident or to get help from those around them or STM security personnel or police

Posters will be placed in public places and on digital platforms for five weeks to make people aware of the campaign; there will be signage in all 19 boroughs

Awareness-raising videos will be available and "workshops will be held in public spaces to promote awareness and education on how to be an active witness (spring and summer 2024)"

STM employees will receive a resource card they can distribute to facilitate referrals to support groups like Tel-Jeunes, Interligne and the Sexual Violence Helpline

The CEO of the STM, Marie-Claude Léonard, said street harassment can be a barrier to using public transit and they want to ensure that everyone feels safe.

Anouk St-Onge of the SPVM urban security and prevention investigations unit said in the release that "the impact of street harassment should not be underestimated."

St-Onge encouraged anyone who witnesses street harassment or experiences it to report it to the police if they feel unsafe.