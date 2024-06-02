MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A man, 67, is in critical condition after a South Shore crash

    A man, 67, is reportedly in critical condition following a road accident in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore on Sunday.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) reports that the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

    The vehicle involved is said to have flipped at the intersection of Taschereau and Lapinière boulevards in Brossard.

    "We fear for the man's life," says SPAL spokesperson Constable Mélanie Mercille.

    Collision reconstructionists and investigators will visit the accident site to establish the causes and circumstances of the event, she added.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2024. 

