MONTREAL -- Negotiations to renew the collective agreement have just resumed after more than a month of strike action in seven Chartwell Group retirement homes.

Some 500 workers, mainly orderlies, began a walkout on July 10 in seven of these retirement homes in Quebec City and Saguenay.

The president of the Quebec union of service employees, affiliated with the FTQ, Sylvie Nelson, confirmed that negotiations with the employer resumed on Tuesday, at least for the Saguenay region. Negotiation meetings are also scheduled for next week.

Nelson said there had been no negotiations with the employer since the strike began almost five weeks ago.

Essential services are being provided. The union has pledged to end the strike if a COVID-19 outbreak is declared.

The affected residences are:

Appartements de Bordeaux in Quebec City

Chartwell Domaine de Bordeaux in Quebec City

Chartwell Faubourg Giffard in Quebec City

Chartwell (CSH-HCN Lessee) Manoir Archer in Quebec City

Chartwell Villa du Saguenay in Saguenay

Chartwell Villa Chicoutimi in Saguenay

Chartwell Villa Jonquière in Saguenay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.