The Supreme Court of Canada announced Thursday that it will hear an appeal from a naturopath convicted of killing a patient.

Mitra Javanmardi was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Roger Matern by Quebec's Court of Appeal in May after being initially acquitted by a lower court in 2015.

Matern was 84 on June 12, 2008 when he went to Javanmardi for treatment of heart problems.

She gave him an intravenous injection -- something she knew she was not allowed to do, since she had repeatedly been fined by the College of Physicians for practicing medicine without a licence.

The injection given to Matern contained magnesium and vitamins contaminated with bacteria, and he immediately began feeling unwell. Matern died the next day in hospital.

The Appeals court ruled that the lower court judge made an error in finding Javanmardi not guilty after recognizing that it was illegal for her to administer IVs, even if she had the training to do so.

The court of Appeal also ordered Javanmardi to undergo a new trial for criminal negligence causing death.