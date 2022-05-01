National funerals: Quebec women are the forgotten ones
Sexism creeps in everywhere, even in death. Among the twenty or so outstanding personalities who received the ultimate recognition from the Quebec government at the time of their death, there are no women, outside the political world.
Whether in the visual arts, in cinema, in literature, in sports, in union activism, in the media or in any other sector, no woman has ever distinguished herself sufficiently in the eyes of the Quebec government to merit the highest honours, a national funeral, at the time of her death.
The picture looks quite different if you are a man, especially if you can handle a hockey stick.
On Tuesday, Guy Lafleur will be the third hockey player to have the privilege of being part of the select club of personalities entitled to a national funeral, after Jean Béliveau (2014) and Maurice Richard (2000), an eloquent demonstration of the special value placed on this sport in Quebec.
Last Thursday, Premier Francois Legault also attended the funeral of another hockey player, Mike Bossy, and asked that the Quebec flag be flown at half-mast at the National Assembly.
Sports journalist Richard Garneau was also honoured with a national commemoration in 2013.
The choice to offer the family of the deceased a national funeral rests with the premier. It is, therefore, a political decision, arbitrary and not based on any objective criteria.
In view of the deceased's accomplishments, it can be assumed that the decision is also largely based on the personality's popularity or on a subjective appreciation of his or her contribution to the influence of Quebec.
Since 1959, a total of about 30 people have had official funerals in Quebec, including 10 who received the ultimate honour, a state funeral, and about 20 personalities who were offered a national funeral or national commemoration, the secular version.
No women received state funerals, normally reserved for premiers or presidents of the National Assembly. Exceptions to this rule were made for two ministers: former Liberal minister Gérard-D. Lévesque, in 1993, and former minister Pierre Laporte, assassinated in 1970, during the October Crisis.
Two women politicians were honoured at the time of their death. Marie-Claire Kirkland-Casgrain, a pioneer of women's rights and the first woman elected to the National Assembly, was the only woman to have a state funeral in 2016. The death of another pioneer, former PQ minister, broadcaster and author Lise Payette, was marked by a national commemoration in 2018.
But outside of politics, there are no women's names on the list of personalities honoured by the Quebec government at the time of their death.
In 1996, in an effort to better honour the memory of non-elected personalities who had distinguished themselves in their field of activity, the government created a new category of national funerals.
The first to benefit from it was the author of 'L'homme rapaillé', Gaston Miron (1996). Other important figures of Quebec literature have not had this honour, such as Anne Hébert (2000) or Marie-Claire Blais (2021), writers of international renown, or Michèle Lalonde (2021), author of the famous poem "Speak White."
If painters Jean-Paul Riopelle (2002) and Fernand Leduc (2014) were privileged to be offered a national funeral in the first case and a national commemoration in the other, it was not the case for the painter and glass artist Marcelle Ferron (2001), signatory of the Refus global, or Corno (2016), born Joanne Corneau, who sold her paintings around the world, to name only a few.
Two great artisans of Quebec cinema have also been honoured by the province: Gilles Carle (2009) and Michel Brault (2013). The first had a national funeral, the second, a national commemoration.
Still in the cultural field, Céline Dion's impresario, René Angélil received high honours in 2016.
The only representative of the union world to appear on the list, the former president of the FTQ Louis Laberge (2002) was also entitled to the recognition of the State.
In a category of its own, Quebec offered a national commemoration to Denis Blanchette, a Metropolis employee and victim of the failed attack on Premier Pauline Marois on the night of her election victory in September 2012.
Even when you move in political circles, the ultimate reward is not automatic. Apart from Kirkland-Casgrain and Payette, those who have made their mark to the point of state recognition are the father of Bill 101, Camille Laurin, (1999), former minister and former leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) and former director of Le Devoir Claude Ryan (2004), former Liberal minister Claude Béchard (2010), former Minister of Education Paul Gérin-Lajoie (2018), all of whom were given state funerals, and former PQ Minister of Justice Marc-André Bédard (2022), who was given a state memorial.
The organization of national funerals or commemorations is done in collaboration with the family of the deceased. Normally, the government takes charge of the entire organization, including the funeral chapel, the religious ceremony or tribute to the deceased, as well as the lowering of the flag on the day of the funeral. The average cost to taxpayers is approximately $50,000.
To date, eight premiers have had state funerals: Maurice Duplessis (1959), Daniel Johnson (1968), Jean-Jacques Bertrand (1973), Jean Lesage (1980), René Lévesque (1987), Robert Bourassa (1996), Jacques Parizeau (2015) and Bernard Landry (2018).
Hockey fans across the country will bid a final farewell to hockey legend Guy Lafleur next Tuesday. The funeral at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral will draw a who’s who of the hockey world, dignitaries and many fans.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 1, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
Evacuations underway in Mariupol after Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
LIVE | Guy Lafleur to lie in state as Montreal Canadiens fans prepare to pay respects
Habs fans will be able to say their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend will be lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers' Church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church on Sunday.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Toronto
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like we’re trapped on an island': N.S. family calls for better access to urgent autism support
Eight-year-old Khalil Powell has good moments and bad moments. Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, his parents say he’s non-verbal and has an undiagnosed sensory progressing disorder.
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
-
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
London
-
Provincial Investigators looking at pair of London fires 9 hours apart
Fire investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) are looking at a pair of fires at opposite ends of London within hours of each other.
-
Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police
Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.
-
Referee shortage could impact soccer players
One word comes to the mind of Wayne Sharp when thinking of what the summer may hold for soccer players across the province — “scary.”
Northern Ontario
-
This will be the 'new normal' for gas prices in Ontario this summer
Ontario gas prices went up two cents per litre Saturday, and at least one industry analyst says that a new normal drivers won't like this summer.
-
Seniors look to get Men's Shed chapter in Sudbury
Men's Sheds, a not-for-profit group involving older men, could be coming to Sudbury if a weekend planning session is any indication.
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Traffic diverted on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta. due to unknown incident
Canmore RCMP are redirecting eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near the information centre because of an ongoing investigation.
-
Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11
Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.
-
Canadians Leonard, Luketa selected in seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft
Cornerback Deane Leonard is the latest reason why the Los Angeles Chargers are Canada's team in the NFL.
Kitchener
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
Vaccine requirements lift Sunday at most post-secondary schools in Waterloo region and Guelph
As of Sunday, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed to enter or work at most post-secondary campuses in the region. Meanwhile mask requirements at local universities and colleges will remain in place.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver marathon start delayed by 'police incident' Sunday morning
A police incident delayed the start of competition at the BMO Vancouver Marathon by about an hour on Sunday.
-
Funding for new playgrounds coming to 30 B.C. schools, province says
Students at 30 B.C. schools will be getting safer, more accessible playgrounds over the next year, according to the ministry of education.
-
BC Liberal leader wins Vancouver by-election
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is poised to take a seat in the legislature after winning the by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
A pair of volunteer drivers rushing donated supplies to forces repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine were killed, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
-
'Extra busy': SCARS hosts adoption drive to create more shelter space for other rescues
An adoption event on Saturday helped connect 40 dogs and cats with new loving owners in Sherwood Park.
-
Alberta's intentions questioned in creation of Indigenous advisory group on public safety
Alberta Justice is in the process of creating an Indigenous advisory group that will lend voice to policing matters, including on peace officers, victims' services, restorative justice and crime prevention.
Windsor
-
Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police
Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.
-
Kaschak ready to campaign
Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak is running for provincial government in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh and is ready to hit the campaign trail.
-
St. Clair College hosts first in-person open house in three years
For post-secondary programs like Culinary Management at St. Clair College, the need for students to be in a physical lab space — rather than its virtual COVID counterpart — is extremely crucial.
Regina
-
Remember, unite and renew: Regina Rwandan community commemorates 1994 genocide
On Saturday, and for the past 20 years, Rwandans around the world commemorated and remembered the victims of a dark time in Rwanda’s history.
-
'We'll have some fun this year': Rebranded Kings squad ready for 2022 RMLL season
After the last two seasons of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League were disrupted by the pandemic, junior lacrosse is back in the Queen City.
-
Teen facing multiple charges after pointing bear spray at officer: RPS
A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges after threatening an officer with bear spray early Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers' Church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church on Sunday.
-
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
-
OC Transpo fares increase on May 1
The 2.5 per cent hike in transit fares approved in the 2022 city of Ottawa budget will kick in on May 1.
Saskatoon
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
-
Saskatoon police investigating single vehicle rollover
Saskatoon Police Service are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Friday evening.
-
Sask. electric vehicle owners push to see more EVs on the road
The event at Western Development Museum is meant to promote and display the local growing EV (electric vehicle) community.