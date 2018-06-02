

The Canadian Press





When world leaders gather near Quebec City this week, the National Assembly may close for business.

Several sources told The Canadian Press that suspending the parliamentary session is a possibility and a decision will be made on Tuesday.

The decision to suspend parliamentary business would be highly unusual given the process of adopting bills is usually accelerated in the months ahead of a provincial election.

The G7 meeting will be held in la Malbaie on June 8 and 9 and numerous demonstrations are planned to take place in Quebec City starting on Thursday. The Office of the National Assembly held several meetings with Surete du Quebec officials in recent weeks to assess the risk to the safety of elected officials if the National Assembly were to remain open.

On Tuesday, the SQ will give its more recent risk assessment and make a recommendation to parliamentarians on security measures that can be taken in the short term.

Should the National Assembly be suspended, MNAs will be called to instead sit on Monday and Tuesday mornings to make up for the lost time. The current parliamentary session is scheduled to conclude on June 15.

At least 1,000 police officers are expected to be deployed in Quebec City during the protests.