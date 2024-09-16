Vehicle targeted by arson in Montreal North

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire early Monday morning in the borough of Montreal North.

Officers received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. about the flames on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard near Lapierre Avenue.

Firefighters quickly brought the flames under control.

"According to preliminary information, at least one suspect may have set the vehicle on fire and drove off," said Antony Dorélas, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to examine the crime scene.

There have been no arrests.