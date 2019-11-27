QUEBEC -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Wednesday brushed off a poll that suggested his government's popularity is waning.

Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec government is six percentage points less popular with Quebecers than it was this past spring, according to a Leger-Journal de Montreal poll published Wednesday.

The CAQ's drop appears to have benefited the Quebec Liberal Party, whose popularity climbed six points since the earlier poll, and the Parti Quebecois, which was up four percentage points.

Quebec solidaire also took a hit in the new poll, with its popularity down five per cent.

Legault seemed to take the poll results with levity, joking with reporters about the supposed end of his government's honeymoon period.

"After 13 or 14 months?" Legault said. "My honeymoon wasn't for 14 months with my wife. I still love her, but the honeymoon wasn't for 14 months."

"I had very, very good months, and maybe we're coming back to normal," Legault added.



On a more serious note, Legault said he suspects any drop in popularity was likely due to the CAQ government's ambitious policy initiatives, such as its contentious reforms to immigration and education.

The poll was conducted Nov. 22 to 25 and surveyed 1,000 Quebecers.

This Canadian Press report was first published Nov. 27.