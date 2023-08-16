Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 people to hospital; Montreal police investigating

A serious crash involving at least six vehicles in Montreal's east end sent four people to hospital Wednesday evening, paramedics say.

Urgences-Sante spokesperson Marc-André Gagnon said the crash happened shortly after 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Notre-Dame Street East and Lebrun Avenue in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

A section of Notre-Dame was closed off to drivers as debris from mangled cars littered the street.

A multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Notre-Dame Street East and Lebrun Avenue sent four people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

One man in his 30s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s and 60s were sent to various hospitals. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening, Gagnon said.

A Montreal police spokesperson said Wednesday evening that she was waiting for more information from investigators before commenting. The cause of the crash is under investigation.