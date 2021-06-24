MONTREAL -- The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is alerting patients who use devices by Philips Respironics that there is a voluntary recall on some of its products.

The machines affected could be used by patients who are followed for hypoventilation by the McGill University Health Centre’s National Program for Home Ventilatory Assistance or those who have sleep apnea and are followed by outpatient clinics.

The recall applies to some models of Philips Respironics machines that were manufactured before April 26, 2021:

E30 (emergency use authorization)

DreamStation ASV, ST, AVAPS

SystemOne ASV4

C Series ASV, S/T, AVAPS

OmniLab Advanced Plus (in-lab titration device)

SystemOne (Q series)

DreamStation CPAP, Auto CPAP, BiPAP

DreamStation GO CPAP, APAP

Dorma 400, 500 CPAP

REMStar SE Auto CPAP

Trilogy 100 and 200 ventilator

Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent ventilator

A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

A-Series BiPAP V30 auto ventilator

A-Series BiPAP A30 and A40

Philips Respironics states it issued the warning “out of an abundance of caution” after it received complaints in 2020 about the sound-proofing foam in some of its machines.

The worry is that the foam can break down into dust, which could then be swallowed, breathed in or turned into chemical vapours.

"You may notice black dust inside your humidifier, tubing or mask," the MUHC notes. "You may have headaches, airway irritation, cough, chest pressure or a sinus infection."

According to the centre, the possible health risks from being exposed to the foam dust include:

Irritation (redness or swelling) of the skin, eyes or airways;

Headache;

Asthma;

Kidney and/or liver problems;

Toxicity that could lead to cancer.

The risk of foam breakdown seems to be higher if:

You clean your machine with ozone cleaning products.

You have high heat or humidity in your home.

To date, there have been no reported serious side effects, hospitalizations or deaths.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the MUHC at 514 843-2080 or via email at adultsleepclinic@muhc.mcgill.ca