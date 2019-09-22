Calls have not been silenced for the City of Montreal to adopt a by-law making it mandatory for cyclists to wear helmets.

Projet Montreal struck down an opposition motion to make helmets mandatory for minors this week, and now neurosurgeons at the MUHC are calling for all cyclists to wear protection while biking.

Dr. Michel Abouassaly is the coordinator for the adult neurotrauma program at the MUHC and is part of a team advocating for the safety of Montrealers.

Abouassaly said pediatric and adult doctors have tried for around two decades to get more information about helmet safety, and, though they don't want to get into a political debate, would like to see a law requiring helmets.

"Lately, with the proliferation of the ride-sharing transportation that we have in Montreal, especially the eScooters and the electric bikes, there's more of a danger, and more of a risk of sustaining traumatic brain injury because of the speed at which these vehicles roll," he said.

A new MUHC study found four out of five brain injuries could have been prevented if the rider had a helmet on.

"There's definitely an increase in the amount of traumatic brain injuries resulting from eScooter and eBike use," said Abouassaly. "We've noticed that the use of helmets can reduce the risk of traumatic brain injury by 85 per cent and helmet use can reduce the risk of mortality even by 45 per cent in those that are involved in cycling accidents."

Abouassaly added that stays in the intensive care units at hospitals can be up to six times longer for those with traumatic brain injuries.

Though there is some debate about how much helmets prevent traumatic brain injuries, Abouassaly said it's important to remember the damage done to a person's daily life who sustains one.

"When you have an injury to a bone, that might heal quite well. When you have an injury to the brain, that healing is quite different, and people that sustain traumatic brain injuries might wind up with life-long issues," said Abouassaly.