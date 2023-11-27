Motorcyclist in Montreal fined $1,705 for going 160 km/h in a 70-zone
Two young men received hefty fines for speeding in the Montreal area earlier this month, totalling over $3,500.
On Nov. 19, police intercepted a motorcycle going 161 kilometres per hour in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 15 near Édouard Montpetit Boulevard in Montreal. The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, received a $1,705 fine and 18 demerit points.
A few days later, on Nov. 25, a 23-year-old man was stopped on Highway 20 near Saint-Jean Boulevard for going 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The driver, a 23-year-old man, received a $1,855 ticket with 18 demerit points.
Provincial police are reminding the public of the dangers of speeding.
"The Sûreté du Québec points out that speed is one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads," reads a press release from the force.
