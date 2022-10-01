Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run on Montreal highway

A motorcyclist was left in critical condition following an accident Satuday morning with a vehicle on Highway 13 northbound in Montreal.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run after the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The accident may have occurred while one of the drivers was attempting to change lanes, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her 30s, remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Highway 13 northbound was closed to traffic while investigators surveyed the scene.