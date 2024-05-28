Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Tuesday afternoon in Rivière-du-Loup, Bas-Saint-Laurent.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on Hayward Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4 p.m.

The driver "suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where his life is currently in danger," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

A police officer trained in collision investigation went to the scene to try to establish the causes and circumstances of this event.

An investigation is underway, says the SQ.