    Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Tuesday afternoon in Rivière-du-Loup, Bas-Saint-Laurent.

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) say the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on Hayward Street.

    Emergency services were called to the scene at 4 p.m.

    The driver "suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where his life is currently in danger," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

    A police officer trained in collision investigation went to the scene to try to establish the causes and circumstances of this event.

    An investigation is underway, says the SQ.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 28, 2024.

