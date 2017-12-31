

The Canadian Press





The mother of a missing Canadian in Peru refuses to give up hope that her son will be located, evn though the elite Israeli team she hired specifically for the search has not found any trace of him so far.

Alisa Clamen, a resident of Montreal, says no one has heard of her son, Jesse Galganov, since two French hikers said they camped with him on September 30th.

His 22-year-old son made a stop in Peru during his backpacking trip to South America and Southeast Asia, which was due to end in May.

The authorities now suspect a suspicious act, since exhaustive searches have not turned up any physical evidence.

Whatever the result, Clamen said does not intend to give up until she knows what happened to her son.

The Israeli company is currently analyzing aerial images and other information that its employees have collected to determine the investigation's next steps.