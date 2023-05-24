Mother dies, baby survives in crash with heavy truck

SAINTE-PERPETUE, Que -

A head-on collision between a car and a heavy truck took a mother's life Wednesday in Sainte-Perpetue, in Central Quebec.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say it happened around 2 p.m. on Route 204, near Route 116.

"A woman and a baby were in the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital. She was seriously injured, and unfortunately, she was pronounced dead," said Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

"As for the baby, he suffered injuries, but we do not fear for his life," she said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

A section of Highway 204 was still closed around 8:45 p.m. in both directions. Drivers were advised to take a detour via Route 216.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2023.