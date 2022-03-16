More than half of Quebec law and education students in survey say Bill 21 is making them want to leave the province

If a survey of education and law students is any indication, education and other public legal institutions may be looking at staffing issues in the future due to Quebec's secularism law, Bill 21.

A bilingual online survey by researchers at McGill and Concordia Universities found that of 629 law and education students, more than half would leave Quebec to find work after graduating, reporting "increased harassment, hostility, and negative sentiments since religious symbols ban (found in Bill 21) implemented."



The answers to the survey came from English (49.8 per cent), French (41.7 per cent) and bilingual (8.6 per cent) higher education institutions including McGill, Concordia, Université de Montréal and UQÀM, as well as CEGEPs. Most of the respondents were from universities or CEGEPs in Montreal.



Bill 21 bans public servants, including teachers and Crown prosecutors, from wearing religious symbols at work. It was implemented in 2019.

An executive summary of the bill is posted at the bottom of this article.

OVER A THIRD DISCRIMINATED AGAINST

Over a third (34.2 per cent or 215 respondents) said they experienced discrimination since the law went into effect, with more than half of those (56.5 per cent or 100 respondents) who wore a religious symbol such as a rosary, hijab, or cross tattoo saying they encountered discrimination.

"I did a teacher practicum and watched students and the teacher ridiculed a Muslim girl for wearing a hijab. The teacher said with Bill 21, you can’t dress like that. The girl was mortified and silent and just 11 years old," one education student is quoted as saying in their response.

Another female education student wrote "people have pointed out to me that wearing the hijab is illegal" in her response.

MORE THAN HALF WILL LOOK FOR WORK ELSEWHERE

More than half of the survey's respondents (51.8 per cent, 326 students) said they were "very or somewhat likely" to look for work outside of Quebec because of Bill 21, with more than half of those stucation.

"I've decided to take the Ontario Bar Exam because I will likely go work in Ontario, where I feel more welcomed as a religious minority," said one female law student in her response.

In addition, more than half (51.4 per cent, 323 students) said they were aware of one or more of their colleagues who were looking for work outside of the province.

Twenty-four of the education students surveyed said they were likely to change careers as a result of the law.

The reason for leaving Quebec may be tied to their fears of being able to find work. Almost half of the respondents (44.4 per cent, 279 students) said Bill 21 will likely curtail their job prospects.

"I'm basically banned from teaching because of something I wear, which I will never comprise for the sake of a job," wrote a female education student who wears a hijab.

QUEBEC LOOKS WORSE TO STUDENTS

Under a quarter (12.4 per cent, 78 students) said they had a better perception of Quebec since Bill 21 was passed, while 70 per cent (442 students) felt Quebec looks worse.

Student co-author Elizabeth Elbourne said the bill has affected her students, including those that will not be affected by it when pursuing their careers.

"We noticed many students shared their deep distress at witnessing the impact of the Law’s passage on their classmates, family members, friends and fellow students," said the associate professor in the Department of History and Classical Studies at McGill. "A number of students in Education left comments indicating that they were unwilling to teach in Quebec because of Law 21, despite not being directly personally affected."