Moose at large in Quebec City suburb

A moose was on the loose in Quebec City early Wednesday morning, with police (SPVQ) warning motorists and pedestrians to proceed with extra caution in the Université Laval area.

(SPVQ)

The moose, which appears to be rather young, was spotted wandering along René-Lévesque Blvd., near the university in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

In a press release, the SPVQ said it's working to "limit the animal's movements as much as possible in order to direct it to more appropriate locations."