Montrealers turn downtown into 'Jurassic Peel' for Raptors game
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 1:47PM EDT
Rabid Raptors rooters are received the rare chance to rage in Montreal among fellow fans during Game Five of the NBA Championships.
Peel St., which was closed off to traffic for F1 Weekend stayed shut an extra 24 hours to allow basketball fans to take in the game on outdoor big screens.
The street was closed between Sherbrooke and Rene-Levesque Blvd.
However, fans went home disappointed as the Golden State Warriors forced a Game Six with their exciting 106-105 win. Toronto now leads the series 3-2.
During the Raptors' playoff run, Toronto fans have gathered in 'Jurassic Park' to watch the team’s historic run, the first time a Canadian team reached the finals.
