Montrealers to unite with Washington protestors, calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are scheduled to take place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.

Protestors will gather at Place-des-Arts around 2 p.m., demanding "an immediate ceasefire," a "lifting [of] the siege on Gaza" and "an end to Canada's complicity in the genoicide," according to organizers.

The protest will occur in conjunction with a march in Washington D.C., which is expected to draw thousands.

"Let's show the world that we are not just people in solidarity with Palestine, we are a movement that will rise from every corner of the world until all our demands are met," reads the Facebook page for the Montreal event.

The protests, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, come nearly one month after the deadly Hamas attack on Israel.

Since then, Israeli forces have launched repeated airstrikes, laid siege to Gaza and restricted food, water and other supplies into the territory.

More to come.