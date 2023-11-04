MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montrealers to unite with Washington protestors, calling for ceasefire in Gaza

    Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are scheduled to take place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.

    Protestors will gather at Place-des-Arts around 2 p.m., demanding "an immediate ceasefire," a "lifting [of] the siege on Gaza" and "an end to Canada's complicity in the genoicide," according to organizers.

    The protest will occur in conjunction with a march in Washington D.C., which is expected to draw thousands.

    "Let's show the world that we are not just people in solidarity with Palestine, we are a movement that will rise from every corner of the world until all our demands are met," reads the Facebook page for the Montreal event.

    The protests, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, come nearly one month after the deadly Hamas attack on Israel.

    Since then, Israeli forces have launched repeated airstrikes, laid siege to Gaza and restricted food, water and other supplies into the territory.

    More to come.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

    The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News