Montrealer arrested in Vancouver fourth suspect in two-day shooting spree

Montreal and Vancouver police arrested a fourth person in connection with a two-day shooting spree in Montreal in August that injured two people.

The Montreal police (SPVM), working in collaboration with the Vancouver Police Department, arrested a 20-year-old Montrealer in the western Canada city in connection with the Aug. 10-11 shooting where police say nearly 80 shots were fired in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles (RDP-PAT) borough.

Police arrested Dardy Lavaud, 18, and Robby Valere, 23 on Aug. 12 and Josue Agnant, 21 on Aug. 23. All three appeared in the Montreal courthouse on two counts of attempted murder.

Arrestation d’un 4e suspect soupçonné d’avoir pris part à deux événements distincts de violence armée. L’individu a été appréhendé à Vancouver et sera rapatrié à Montréal afin de comparaître au palais de justice. #SPVM

Police say the fourth suspect had been hiding in B.C. and will be flown back to Montreal to appear in court.

"I would like to highlight the exemplary work of the SPVM's personnel and thank our partners from the Vancouver Police Department for their collaboration in making this new arrest possible, in addition to the three previous arrests," said SPVM acting director Sophie Roy in a news release. "I would like to reiterate to Montrealers that our teams are dedicated to the fight against gun violence and that we are working together tirelessly. We will never give up."

TWO DAYS OF VIOLENCE

The arrests stem from two separate events.

On Aug. 10, around 10 p.m., a woman in her 20s was the victim of a drive-by shooting where about 30 shots were fired on Pierre-Bonne St. in R.D.P. near Maurice-Duplessis Blvd.

She was not hit by bullets but suffered minor injuries when broken glass cut her, police say.

The next day around 11:55 p.m. on Maurice-Duplessis Blvd. near 27th Ave., about five minutes' drive from the first scene, four suspects were seen firing nearly 50 shots at a man and woman in their 20s in front of a restaurant.

A restaurant employee in his 60s was also shot at in the parking lot. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"The suspects then fled in a compact car identical to the one used in the previous day's event," police say. "They lost control of the vehicle a few kilometres later, and the car ended up in a ditch."