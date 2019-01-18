

CTV Montreal





A woman from the Montreal area who had an intense and inappropriate relationship with a girl, despite many efforts to stop her, will not be spending any more time in jail.

Virginia Genevrier pleaded guilty in May 2018 to one count of sending sexually explicit material to a minor, and two counts of breach of a peace bond.

On Thursday Justice Helene Morin sentenced Genevrier, 40, to six months in jail, the minimum sentence for the charge of transmitting explicit material.

However since Genevrier has already spent four and a half months in detention, the court gave her credit for time served and she was subsequently released.

Morin also sentenced Genevrier to 20 months to be served in the community, two years' probation, and 240 hours of community service.

Genevrier's name will also be added to the sex offender registry, and she will not be able to contact the victim for five years, nor work in an environment where children under the age of 16 are present.

While delivering her sentence Morin wondered how Genevrier, who is married and has children, could have created and developed a relationship with a girl who was 11 when it began. Morin also mentioned that neither the school, her family, the police and the judicial system had done anything to convince Genevrier that what she was doing was wrong.

The girl is now 16 years old and says she has developed loving feelings for Genevrier.

Genevrier met the girl while she was working as a meal supervisor at her own daughter's primary school in the Montreal area.

The relationship was discovered by the girl's mother, who found messages on her daughter's Facebook account and unsuccessfully tried to convince Genevrier to stop.

Genevrier was arrested in 2015 and forced to sign a peace bond.

However Genevrier continued to send explicit messages to the girl, including a video of herself in the shower making erotic poses.

Genevrier told the court that she was no longer the same person and recognized the impact of her behaviour on her husband and daughter.

With a file from The Canadian Press