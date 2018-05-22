Quebec teacher pleads guilty in connection with relationship involving girl
The Palais de justice in Montreal is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 1:31PM EDT
A Montreal-area educator has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a relationship involving a girl who was 11 when it began.
Virginia Genevrier, 40, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of transmitting sexually explicit material to a minor and two counts of breaching conditions of a peace bond.
Le Journal de Montreal first reported on the story today about a romantic relationship between the pair that began in 2014 when the girl was in Grade 5.
Genevrier signed a peace bond on two occasions, agreeing to keep away from the young girl, but failed to do so.
She was arrested earlier this year after a relative of the girl found an explicit photo and troubling messages on a device -- notably a screen capture of Genevrier in the shower.
The case returns to court July 19 for the sentencing phase.
Latest Montreal News
- PQ immigration policy would reward those who settle outside Montreal
- Head of Quebec City mosque urges Ottawa to ban assault weapons
- Judge authorizes class-action against former impresario Gilbert Rozon
- Veteran Willy, sophomore Shiltz lead battle for Alouettes starting QB job
- Gas prices hit $1.50 in Montreal