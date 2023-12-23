MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal woman celebrates 100th birthday

    Teresa Vincelis Molino celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 23, 2023. Teresa Vincelis Molino celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 23, 2023.

    The holiday season is a time to gather with family and friends.

    For Teresa Vincelis Molino's family, this year is extra special as she marks her 100th birthday on December 23rd.

    Teresa has a youthful spirit, loves to crack jokes, doesn't miss an episode of her favourite soap opera, and stays up to date with her Italian magazines.

    It's this light-hearted spirit her daughter Connie admires, especially after all she's been through in her lifetime.

    "She lived through the wars, she lived through the Spanish flu, she lived through when soldiers would come to the house to try and get food," said Connie.

    Teresa left Casacalenda, Italy in 1949 with her parents, her sister, her husband, and two young children.

    When she first arrived in Canada, she had to adjust to the weather.

    "In my village in Italy, it snows too, but it's not cold like here," she said.

    A few years later, Teresa was blindsided by the sudden death of her husband.

    She was only 39 years old at the time and was left with the responsibility of raising her four children, and taking over her husband's landscaping business.

    When asked how she got through this difficult time, Teresa said, "I had courage."

    She eventually sold her husband's business and began working as a seamstress to help provide for her family.

    Her resilience is what brought them strength.

    "I don't know how she did what she did. She doesn't hold grudges. She loves living, loves the world. She'll forgive you at any time," said Connie.

    Her family is now four generations strong with a tight-knit bond, and it's all because of Teresa.

    "I realize so many people are so far away from their children and grandchildren," said Connie. "There are so many things that happen in life, and I think that it's really amazing to have that family bond."

    Teresa said she loves when her family gets together and jokes, "Everybody loves me," she said.

    As the family gathers to mark the major milestone, they're celebrating Teresa's incredible outlook.

    "She had some very dark moments and she was able to rise high. You have to forgive, you have to love your life, you have to reach for the positive," said Connie.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest

    Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News