MONTREAL -- With the warm weather officially returned and COVID-19 restrictions being gradually lifted, more Quebecers may be on the roads this weekend.

Those motorists will find that the cone zones have returned and road closures are in effect throughout the island of Montreal.

The following spans will be closed until early Monday morning:

The Turcot Interchange

Highways 20, 136 and 720 (Ville-Marie Expressway) is closed heading east between the Turcot Interchange and the Ville-Marie tunnel. Detours are in place.

Highway 20 East ramp to the 720 is closed.

Decarie Expressway (Highway 15) ramp to the 720 is closed.

Decarie Expressway (Highway 15) North ramp to Highway 20 West is closed.

Decarie Expressway (Highway 15) South Ramp to Highway 20 West is closed.

Ville Marie Expressway (Highway 720) reamp to Highway 20 West is closed.

Saint-Pierre Interchange

Starting Friday evening, Highway 20 between the Turcot and Saint-Pierre Interchanges will be closed. A detour is in place.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. (Highway 138) entrance is closed.

Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 138 West to the Honore-Mercier Bridge is closed.

Jacques-Cartier Bridge

Starting Friday at 8 p.m., one lane open in each direction.

Metropolitan Expressway (40) and Highway 13

From Friday, 11 p.m. to Sunday, 9 a.m. Metropolitan Expressway exit 60 will be closed to Highway 13. A detour is in place.

Metropolitan West service road between Highway 13 North and Gouin Blvd and Highway 13 South entrances are closed.

Metropolitan Expressway network

From Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. closed in both directions between Hickson St. and the Bonaventure Expressway (10).

Exit 4 off the Bonaventure Expressway is closed to Gaetan Laberge Blvd, Highway 14 and Highway 20.

In Montreal

Saint-Patrick St. between Ave. de l’Eglise and Cabot St. is closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. A detour is in place.

Access to Place Turcot is closed on Notre-Dame St. West in both directions until mid-June. Notre-Dame East is closed between Monk Blvd. and Carillon Ave.

Two of three lanes on Rose-de-Lima St. will close Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. at Saint-Anotine St. West.

Mobility Montreal is reminding road users that public transit options are available on its website for those wanting to avoid work areas.