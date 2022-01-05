The four major universities in Montreal are delaying a return to in-person learning due to the high rate of COVID-19 infections in the province.

Concordia University states for the first two weeks of the winter semester, from Jan. 6 to 19, all instruction will take place remotely via Zoom, "with the exception of certain labs."

School officials note in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 20.

"Certain in-person activities, such as those related to essential work and research, are permitted to go on as planned, even during curfew," the university adds.

Procedure masks must continue to be worn in shared indoor spaces, including classrooms, libraries, hallways, elevators, lobbies, reception areas, kitchens and washrooms.

McGill University says it plans to welcome students back on campus on Jan. 24.

Classes will be delivered remotely between Jan. 5 and 23.

"While Plan A, as announced before the holidays, was to restart in-person instruction Jan. 10, we have moved to Plan B, delaying the start by an additional two weeks," reads a letter to students from Deputy Provost Fabrice Labeau.

Students involved in "Tier One" teaching activities will be expected back on campus starting Jan. 10.

"Tier One activities are educational activities that are extremely difficult to conduct online and include critical teaching laboratories, clinical activities, project courses, various activities in music and other experiential in-person components of courses, including those required for graduating students," Labeau explains.

For its part, Université de Montréal (UdeM) says its winter semester will start on Jan. 6, as previously scheduled, but classes will be mostly via online learning until at least Jan. 17.

"The university has made this decision in light of the uncertainty created by the current health situation and to facilitate planning for the return from the holiday break," school officials said.

Some teaching activities, such as clerkships, clinical activities, practical activities and laboratories will continue to be held in person.

UdeM notes it is not opposed to extending its remote learning plan past Jan. 17.

Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) says it too will provide online learning until Jan. 23 -- one week longer than previously expected.

"Students will be informed of the distance access arrangements by their professors, lecturers and language teachers," the university states.

The winter term begins on Jan. 10 in the vast majority of programs.

Monday, Quebec reported 21 more deaths and 14,494 new recorded cases of COVID-10.

Montreal public health officials previously noted that many of the new cases on the island are young people between the ages of 18 and 44.