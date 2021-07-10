Advertisement
Montreal thanks Habs for playoff run with massive park mural
MONTREAL -- A large art installation was unveiled at Mount-Royal park Saturday in tribute to the Montreal Canadiens after a landmark playoff run.
The piece is a massive “thank you” to the team printed in large letters along the park lawn.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante commissioned the work before contributing some of her own elbow-grease to the effort.
Plante said she wanted “to create a very special honour to the Montreal Canadiens, (who) really brought some lightness and joy in our hearts especially after 18 months of COVID-19.”
She assisted local public art company MU with the project – known for several large-scale installations, including the Leonard Cohen mural on Crescent Street.
Along with the mayor, a group of Concordia arts education students worked on the piece.
The paint-rollers were soaked with a diluted, water-soluble paint for the project – the first of its kind for MU.
“We came-up with the plan quite last minute with a call from the mayor's office, and we decided ‘why not try this out?’,” said Elizabeth-Ann Doyle, MU’s co-founder and artistic director.
“We had our arts-ed team doing workshops. I stopped them doing that and told them ‘we're all going to learn together to paint some grass!’”