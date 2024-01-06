Montreal tenants who get repossession notices have options, advocate says

Many Montreal tenants got repossession notices just before the new year.

By law, landlords have to send notices six months before a lease expires to let tenants know their apartments will be repossessed, but there are options for tenants who don't want to leave.

Tenants' rights groups hear similar stories over and over about people being kicked out of their dwellings.

"We have so many people that call us and say they're really anxious, they haven't slept," said Project Genesis service agent Margaret Van Nooten.

Van Nooten believes that many apartment repossessions are not done in good faith.

"A suspicious repossession would be one, for example, where a landlord who has multiple dwellings and for some reason focuses in on an elderly tenant that lives in a very humble three-and-a-half and says 'I must live in your particular dwelling,'" she said.

Van Nooten said that tenants are under no obligation to respond to repossession notices.

"When the landlord has seen that the tenant hasn't responded, it is up to the landlord to open a case at the tribunal," she said.

Van Nooten added that many landlords may not bother to open a case or they may negotiate a settlement with compensation for the tenant.

She recommends contacting a tenants' rights group to anyone facing eviction because the rental board, or TAL, has become harder for renters to navigate in recent years.

"There are more documents to be uploaded to the site within certain deadlines, and it's really hard to complete all the requirements," said Van Nooten.

She said if you have the means, hire a lawyer to fight a repossession.