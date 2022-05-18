Montreal teens more digitally dependent during pandemic, but many are bored of staring at screens
A new study from Montreal public health found screen time has surged among adolescents during the pandemic. Seventy per cent of teenagers said they’re staring at their phones, scrolling through social media or playing video games more often.
"It's a high figure," said Jean-Francois Biron, a researcher with public health group the Direction régionale de santé publique. "Their well-being was affected."
Biron and his team surveyed 725 Montrealers between the ages of 13 and 17 from April to May 2021.
According to the study, 27 per cent of adolescents spend five hours or more in front of a screen. The number jumps to 44 per cent on the weekends. That time doesn't include school work.
While technology helped teenagers stay connected during shutdowns and school closures, all that scrolling also had negative consequences.
"The study shows spending an intense amount of time on screen affects the mental health of adolescents," said Biron.
Forty-five per cent of teenagers surveyed had trouble sleeping, while another 37 per cent said their performance at school took a hit.
It's a love-hate relationship when it comes to teenagers and technology. More than a third are bored of constantly staring at screens.
But kicking the digital dependence might be difficult. Even though restrictions are lifted, University of Montreal psychology professor Linda Pagani said teenagers have become even more accustomed to excessive screen time.
"There's a thirst for interaction (among teenagers) that is unparalleled in any other developmental period. But what happens with confinement is you develop these new habits and then when confinement ends, you’ve (still) got this habit going on," said Pagani, who specializes in behavioural development among children.
Her advice to parents is to encourage their children to get active and find work.
"The most wonderful intervention right now is to get your kids a part-time job," she said. "It increases their socialization. They develop a motivation to succeed at something."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
'Suffer in silence:' Experts worry of fallout from public reaction to Amber Heard's testimony
As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard stretches into its fifth week, experts say public reaction to Heard's testimony sends a perilous reminder that despite the 'MeToo' movement, the credibility of alleged victims of abuse can be fragile.
Prince Charles, Camilla visit Ukrainian church in Ottawa on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lit candles and listened to a prayer service on Wednesday inside a gilded Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Ottawa, while congregants and onlookers waved blue-and-yellow flags and Union Jacks outside.
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Portugal identifies five monkeypox infections, Spain has eight suspected cases
Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday they had identified five cases of rare monkeypox infection and Spain's health services are testing eight potential cases after Britain put Europe on alert for the virus.
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
Worry, buyer's remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes
A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after housing prices started dropping and the number of sales slowed over the last two months.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner releases statement about 'scary' carjacking in Toronto
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is speaking for the first time since he was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside of a Toronto movie theatre earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps with gas prices set to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
Nurse pushed to ground as Doug Ford arrived at Toronto debate, union says
Two nurses protesting wage restraint by the Ford government were injured outside the provincial leaders' debate in Toronto on Monday evening, their union says, as Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford’s bus arrived at the site and he prepared to disembark.
Atlantic
-
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
-
Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting
A Mountie who led much of the response to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Wednesday that spotty radio service and the lack of an RCMP helicopter were among the equipment problems that hampered the manhunt.
-
Halifax police release identity of 37-year-old stabbing victim
Halifax Regional Police have released the identity of a woman who died after she was stabbed early Tuesday morning.
London
-
'There is kindness out there': local woman reunited with stolen polar bear statue
A woman who had her polar bear statue stolen from her front garden last week has managed to get it back in what was a heartfelt reunion on Wednesday.
-
'Brandon has been shot': London police investigating early morning shooting
London, Ont. police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city.
-
'Everybody is OK' after pickup slams into roadside restaurant
It was not a typical morning at Country Sisters Restaurant after a pickup truck ended up inside the building.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay roofer hopes to win a worldwide contest
Michelle Mulder, owner of ‘Nailed it Roofing’ in North Bay, is nominated for 'Female Roofer of the Year.'
-
Ill hiker extracted from Ontario park by helicopter
The Royal Canadian Air Force came to the rescue Monday after a hiker needed urgent medical assistance while in Algonquin Provincial Park, located northeast of Huntsville, Ont.
-
DaBaby cancels two days before Sudbury concert
Friday's DaBaby concert in Greater Sudbury has been cancelled, Greater Sudbury announced Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Police seek driver who may have given ride to accused killer Talal Amer
Calgary police want to speak to the driver of a vehicle who may have given accused killer Talal Amer a ride after a shooting and subsequent car crash that claimed the life of a mother of five.
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
'Just drive': Alberta RCMP emphasize road safety ahead of long weekend
From texting to brushing their teeth behind the wheel, Alberta RCMP say the poor behaviour of many drivers can create serious safety issues on area highways.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Kitchener teacher accused of taping students
The woman was charged with two counts of assault in November after an investigation into “allegations she taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom,” Waterloo regional police said at the time.
-
All aboard! Retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA' -- a caboose
No bedroom, no bathroom, no kitchen. Why one retiree decided to buy -- and live -- in a caboose.
Vancouver
-
'Cougar' spotted in Vancouver neighbourhood was actually a large house cat: police
Police were called to a Vancouver neighbourhood for reports of a cougar sighting in the area. What they found was something else.
-
Victims of fatal Gastown fire officially identified
The two people whose remains were found after a fire destroyed a building in Vancouver's Gastown have been officially identified.
-
A human bone was found near Kamloops airport in March, police now know who it belonged to
A human bone found in Kamloops in late March has been identified as belonging to a 22-year-old man who went missing earlier that month.
Edmonton
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton Elks, Calgary Stampeders players will be in legal strike position Thursday
Elks and Stampeders players were the only ones to open training camp Sunday after talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association on a new collective bargaining agreement broke off Saturday.
-
Bullet holes found in several south Edmonton homes, no injuries reported
Edmonton police are asking residents of the Cavanagh and Allard neighbourhoods to check their homes for damage after bullet holes were found in several houses in the area.
Windsor
-
'Tasteless' poster at LaSalle high school taken down following concern from parents
A LaSalle mom is expressing concern online over a “tasteless” poster in a classroom at her daughter’s school.
-
Road construction costs forcing tough decisions for Windsor-Essex municipalities
The price of everything from food to gas is on the rise, and you can add road construction to that growing list.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | NDP seeks to have Liberal candidate ousted in Chatham-Kent-Leamington
The New Democrats are asking Elections Ontario to investigate the authenticity of signatures Audrey Festeryga used to file her paperwork to run in the provincial election.
Regina
-
Former Regina doctor cleared of multiple sexual assault charges
A former doctor accused of multiple sexual assaults has been found not guilty by a Regina judge, following a lengthy trial.
-
Regina Synchronized Swimming Club finds podium twice at Nationals
Regina Synchronized Swimming Club brought home a gold and silver medal at the 2022 Canadian Championships in Quebec City.
-
Landspout tornado touched down in southern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Caron, Sask. on Tuesday night.
Ottawa
-
LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG | Live updates: Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ottawa
Follow along for live updates on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla's visit to Ottawa on Wednesday.
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla are stopping on their visit to Ottawa
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have a busy itinerary in Ottawa on Day 2 of their visit to Canada.
-
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
Saskatoon
-
Brother of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim worries his days were 'filled with dread'
A man whose brother lived in a group home in Hepburn, Sask. and was allegedly abused by a worker is speaking out.
-
'She’s worth it': Family continues to seek answers in Saskatoon woman's death 60 years ago
Wednesday marks 60 years since the murder of Saskatoon woman Alexandra Wiwcharuk — and her family still hopes to find her killer.
-
Saskatoon driver 'shocked' after $150 ticket issued for bike rack
A Saskatoon man says he was "shocked" after receiving a ticket related to the bike rack on his car.