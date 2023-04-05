Montreal tech start-up promises at-home hormonal testing
A Montreal tech start-up is developing a hormonal self-test device, allowing users to obtain a more accurate picture of their fertility cycle.
Marina Pavlovic-Rivas and her partner Thomas Cortina launched the company Eli Health after graduating from university. Their goal was to focus on women's health.
Users can get results concerning fertility and reproduction using a single saliva sample.
"We needed a device that's extremely easy to use," said Marina Pavlovic-Rivas. "It had to be as easy as brushing your teeth."
A small device captures the person's saliva, and a connected app provides detailed analysis on the spot, much like a COVID-19 test, for example.
"What we do with the data is heavily dependent on what are the life stage and the goal of that person," explained Pavlovic-Rivas.
Besides fertility, the device will also be used to get an accurate hormonal reading during the transition to menopause, allowing women to adjust their lifestyle, medication, food, or treatment to address any side effects and discomfort.
The company claims the possibilities are endless, as research continues to advance in medical fields such as hormone therapy.
Current methods to measure hormone levels can be complex and costly -- they require providing urine or blood samples, which must be returned to a laboratory for analysis and results.
Eli Health faced many scientific obstacles at first, its founders said. Saliva holds a tiny amount of hormones compared to blood and urine, so their scientists had to develop a highly accurate detection method. It's a technology the company said it has now mastered.
Most of the company's 20 employees are based in Montreal, and are responsible for research and development. The financing, though, comes from venture capitalists in Silicon Valley. The company was lucky, as many investors have recently shown interest in women's health. It wasn't always the case.
"In the U.S., companies that were focused on erectile dysfunction raised much more than companies in the women's health fields. Men's health, historically, tends to raise more," said Pavlovic-Rivas.
The gap remains, she said, but there's been a massive improvement.
"There's more investment and research, and people are realizing that women's health isn't a niche, but half the population," she said.
The company is currently going through the steps required for regulatory approval and scientific validation. The process is moving quickly, and Eli Health hopes to launch the testing device by 2024.
Pavlovic-Rivas said she's confident the market will embrace the product and feels the company's financial backers have placed their bet on a successful venture.
"The profile of our investors speaks to the promises of our company because they're exclusively focused in women's health. They've looked at the market, and they're proud to say they've never seen an innovation like this before," she said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell court
A federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
Toronto
-
Millions of Ontarians without family doctors as experts call for 'radical overhaul' of specialty
New data has revealed more than 2.2 million Ontarians are without a family physician – a trend experts project will only worsen until the specialty of family medicine undergoes a "radical overhaul."
-
Thousands without power across Ontario due to freezing rain and high winds
Most of Ontario is under a rainfall or winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting heavy downpours Wednesday.
-
Toronto radio host nearly punched by man in TTC subway encounter
Newstalk 1010 host John Moore describes a terrifying encounter on a downtown subway that left him shaken.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
'Dangerous man' prompts emergency alert in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County
RCMP in Nova Scotia has issued an emergency alert in Pictou County warning the public about a “dangerous” man.
London
-
Police investigate possible shooting in downtown London, Ont.
Police responded to a restaurant in the 100-block of Carling Street, between Talbot Street and Richmond Street, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Section of road washed away in Grey County
Grey County Road 40, between Grey Road 7 and Grey Road 13, has been closed after heavy rainfall washed away a section of the road.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has issued a water safety statement. The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.
Calgary
-
'Travelling pharmacopeia': Calgary police bust alleged drug trafficking operation
A tip to Calgary Crime Stoppers is being credited for prompting a three-month-long trafficking investigation that saw police bust a "travelling pharmacopeia of drugs and cigarettes."
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health Services
A former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calgary man charged in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police say one man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Waterloo regional police arrest ‘suspicious male’ believed to be connected to multiple harassments, assaults
Waterloo regional police say they have made an arrest in connection to multiple reports of a 'suspicious' man approaching woman on and around public transit in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Rangers aim to sweep the Windsor Spitfires in game 4
Coming off an electric win on home ice, the Kitchener Rangers are feeling good going into game four, with a 3-0 series lead against the first-seeded Windsor spitfires.
Vancouver
-
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Burnaby man charged with 9 sex crimes first met child victim online, police say
A Burnaby man has been charged with nine sex offences against a child after a year-long investigation, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.
-
Woman stabbed at Edmonton LRT station hours after premier's promise of more police on transit
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing at an Edmonton LRT station.
-
Intervene or just call police? Edmonton, premier offer differing advice on transit violence
City and provincial officials agree that rising violence, harassment and disorder on transit is a major problem in Alberta, but what citizens should do about it is not as clear.
Windsor
-
Transit issues preventing many job seekers from accessing employment, says agency
Following Windsor city council’s approval of the 2023 budget, which will make way for Transit Windsor’s largest service hour increase in decades, a local employment agency says it’s been unable to offer positions to many job seekers due to ongoing issues with the public transit system.
-
Windsor police seek suspects in hate-motivated vandalism
Windsor police say they are investigating recent vandalism at a local Hindu temple as a hate-motivated incident.
-
Riverside high school students involved in serious east Windsor crash
Windsor police are investigating a serious three-vehicle crash in east Windsor involving Riverside high school students.
Regina
-
Regina Farmers' Market seeking proposals for new 2024 summer location
The Regina Farmers' Market has posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new summer location starting in May 2024.
-
EMS call logs reveal 'broken' health care system, official Opposition says
Call logs received through a Freedom of Information Request (FOI), detail Emergency Medical Services' (EMS) struggles with a 'broken' health care system, the official Opposition claims.
-
Regina toddler's bruises 'highly suggestive' of non-accidental injuries, trial hears
Court is getting a better understanding of how 18-month-old Emerson Whitby died while in his mother's care.
Ottawa
-
No timeline for return to full LRT service after latest freezing rain shutdown
There is no timeline for when full O-Train service will resume on Line 1 after freezing rain halted service Wednesday morning, requiring passengers stuck in stopped trains to be rescued.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday. A rainfall warning is also in effect for Ottawa.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen tree
A Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
31-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home: Police
Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in that city.