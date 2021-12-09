A Montreal high-school teacher standing in front of a full classroom was stabbed Thursday by a student who walked into the room and attacked him for "reasons unknown," the school board says.

The teacher, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries to the upper body after being cut with a "sharp object" in an attack a Montreal police spokesperson called a "stabbing."

He received lacerations to his side, police said, and has been transported to hospital. His life is not in danger.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant wasn't able to describe in detail what kind of weapon was used, but said it was "maybe a knife" and that it was recovered on the scene.

The incident took place at 10:10 a.m. inside the John F. Kennedy High School, near the St-Michel metro station. It's next to an adult education centre of the same name.

A SWAT team arrived on site and took a 16-year-old male student into custody around 11 a.m., police said.

"It seems that the teacher had an altercation with a student," Brabant told CTV.

"From there, we had information that the student was still inside that school, so officers put a lockdown in the school -- we asked the teachers and all the students to stay in their classes."

Once everyone's whereabouts had been accounted for, it turned out the student was no longer in the school, he said. Police got the suspect's description and name from school administrators.

After fanning out around the school, officers arrested the boy not far away and brought him to a detention centre, where he'll later be questioned.

ATTACK CARRIED OUT IN FRONT OF CLASS: EMSB

A slightly different, more detailed story was given by the spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board, which runs the school.

Spokesperson Mike Cohen said the stabbing appeared to be unprovoked, according to the accounts he had heard.

"What happened was this Secondary Three student went into the classroom, [a student who] who wasn't in that class at the time," he said.

The student did have that teacher in another class, said Cohen. He is an art teacher who is "very well liked," he said.

"For reasons unknown to everyone, he pulled the knife and stabbed the teacher. This was done in the front of a group of students who were already there. We're obviously in a state of shock," Cohen said.

"The student left the classroom with his knife, apparently -- he showed the knife to all the students, put it back in his in his pants, and just walked out of the building, and then the police apprehended him."

About the suspect, Cohen said, "we do know that this student did face some disciplinary issues over the years," but nothing that would have led school administrators to expect this kind of violence.

While the teacher's injuries aren't critical, he was bleeding heavily, Cohen said, while the students watched in shock.

The board is bringing in its trauma team to talk to them and help them work though the upsetting experience, Cohen said -- the second time in about six weeks it's done so after a stabbing.

Many students in Cote-des-Neiges also witnessed the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Oct. 18 and were helped by the board's trauma team.

PARENTS RUSH TO SCHOOL

As the news of the stabbing broke on Thursday morning, many parents went to the school to try to ensure their children were safe, though they remained inside the school.

One mother, Sonia Arruda, said she found out by seeing a headline. "I checked the news and I heard, more or less, and I panicked," she said, going to the school.

"My daughter... she just texted me telling me she's going to get out after lunch," she said, but she wouldn't leave until she'd laid eyes on the girl.

"She said she was fine, but I just want to see my daughter. This is too much for parents."

She said she was shocked because her daughter has attended the school for three years, has had an "amazing" experience, and there's never been any violence.

"It's a complete shock because it is a great school," she said.

Another mother, Franca Patrizio, said she lived a parent's worst nightmare when her daughter texted her in fear.

"I get a text from my daughter saying I'm not sure if this is fake or real, but we're in hiding and a lockdown," she said.

"I said 'Stay there' -- I just kept it screaming for a cab."

Patrizio said police had said that while the suspect was found, they couldn't say when the students would be allowed out of the building while they finished the immediate investigation.

Cohen of the EMSB said at midday that the board had decided to keep the students in the building all day while they managed the aftermath.

"Partly because we don't want them to be involved in a media frenzy," he said, but partly to make sure the school can be the first to talk to each of them. Student who did not bring their lunch with them will be given food, Cohen said.

"They also don't have a lot of information. Of course, most of them didn't see this," he said. "So they're they're basically going to be told what happened, and we're sending notifications to all the parents to let them know all the kids are okay."

This is a developing story that will be updated.