MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they will hold a forum to try to come up with solutions to the rise in gun violence in recent years.

The SPVM said the violence Montreal's population is confronting "must be examined more closely and requires, more than ever, the participation of all community and institutional partners."

The force says the problem has social roots and therefore requires a concerted strategy.

The SPVM-led "Montreal Forum on Combating Gun Violence" will take place on Jan. 26 and 27, 2022.

"More than ever, we must stand together and work together," said SPVM deputy director Vincent Richer. "We must find solutions together and take action. We will bring together community and institutional decision-makers and together we will establish concrete solutions. We must all work in the same direction."

The City of Montreal's Diversity and Social Inclusion Department will meet in December for community and city bodies that work directly with youth at risk of violence to highlight the needs, challenges and best practices for those in the field, an SPVM news release reads.

The city is targeting three areas: gun violence and access to weapons, organized crime and funding for community organizations that fight crime and violence.

"The City of Montréal enthusiastically supports the SPVM's initiative and will continue to do everything in its power to ensure the safety of young people and the population in its neighbourhoods and in its various living environments. We will continue to act on all possible fronts to maintain the safety of our city," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in the release.