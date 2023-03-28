Montreal synagogue spray painted with swastikas

The synagogue Bagg Street Shul in Montreal was defaced with swastikas in March 2023. (CTV News) The synagogue Bagg Street Shul in Montreal was defaced with swastikas in March 2023. (CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Paris trash strike ends, pension protest numbers shrink

Sanitation workers in Paris are set to return to work Wednesday amid heaps of trash that piled up over their weekslong strike as protests against French President Emmanuel Marcon's controversial pension bill appeared to be winding down.

38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn't let migrants out

Infante Padron recounted how she saw immigration agents rush out of the building after fire started late Monday. Later came the migrants' bodies carried out on stretchers, wrapped in foil blankets. The toll: 38 dead in all and 28 seriously injured, victims of a blaze apparently set in protest by the detainees themselves.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon