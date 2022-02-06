The City of Montreal's third snow loading and removal operation will begin Sunday at 7 a.m.

The city issued a news release Friday saying that hospitals, public transit systems and major arteries will be given priority.

Spreading and clearing operations are currently underway.

À la suite d’accumulations importantes, une opération de chargement de la neige sera déclenchée à compter de 7 h dimanche matin à Montréal. Merci pour votre collaboration et soyez prudents dans vos déplacements! ☃️❄️ #polmtl @InfoNeige — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 4, 2022

The city will deploy around 2,200 snow removal vehicles on Montreal's 10,000 kilometres of streets, sidewalks and bicycle paths.

During the operation, the following measures are in place: