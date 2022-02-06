Advertisement
Montreal snow loading and removal operation to begin Sunday morning
Published Sunday, February 6, 2022 5:00AM EST
The City of Montreal's third snow loading and removal operation will begin Sunday at 7 a.m.
The city issued a news release Friday saying that hospitals, public transit systems and major arteries will be given priority.
Spreading and clearing operations are currently underway.
The city will deploy around 2,200 snow removal vehicles on Montreal's 10,000 kilometres of streets, sidewalks and bicycle paths.
During the operation, the following measures are in place:
- 7,902 free parking spaces, mostly available at night. Consult the map of available spaces online.
- Tight management of snow removal routes to ensure that snow is loaded on 100 per cent of planned streets.
- Quick removal of parking bans once loading is complete to limit parking ban periods.
- Special attention to sidewalks to facilitate active travel.
- Increased interventions by the mobility squad to clear the public domain of any furniture or equipment that could cause machinery breakdowns that slow down operations and special surveillance around construction sites to punish illegal snow dumping on public roads.
