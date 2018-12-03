

One man has died and a second man is in critical condition after a shooting in Montreal.

The attack happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Laurent Blvd. and Mont Royal Ave.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 31-year-old man lying on the ground bleeding from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and shortly before noon Montreal police said that he had died of his injuries.

Police were at the scene of the crime so quickly they spotted a vehicle leaving and so they began a pursuit, chasing that vehicle to Notre Dame Ouest and Robert Bourassa Blvd. before it stopped.

Inside police found three men in their twenties, including a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

That victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries and was last reported as being in critical condition.

The two other men in the car were arrested and questioned.

Police spent the night examining the two crime scenes and as of 8 a.m. Monday were still gathering clues.