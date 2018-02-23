

CTV Montreal





Quebec has announced the opening of another superclinic, this one down the street from the Jewish General Hospital.

The new Herzl superclinic is part of the hospital and will help ease emergency room overcrowding.

It will also prioritize patients who do not have a family doctor.

Medical staff there will perform a minimum of 20,000 consultations every year and it will be open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Herzl will also offer radiology and ultrasound tests.

The provincial government has promised to open 50 superclinics across the province to deal with minor emergencies or illnesses like moderate flus.

The openings, however, are taking much longer than expected; the first one only opened two and a half years after the announcement was made.

Friday’s announced opening is the ninth in Montreal and 26th in Quebec.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said it's up to the medical staff who wants to open the clinics to see that it happens.

“So when will they be ready? This is up to them, but I can tell you that if I count all the files on my desk of those groups who are willing to enter that then I can tell you we will get to our target,” he said.

Barrette promised that if all goes according to plan, all 50 superclinics will be open by the end of the Liberal party’s mandate this fall.