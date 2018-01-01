Montreal's first baby of 2018 born two seconds past midnight
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 12:43PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 1:11PM EST
Myriam Oviedo's third daughter wasted no time making her debut into the world -- born just two seconds past the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day.
The baby girl, still unnamed, was born at Saint-Mary's hospital in Cote-des-Neiges, weighing in at 7.2lbs.
Mother and baby are reportedly doing well.
A spokesperson for St. Mary's hospital said it was the first time she could recall a birth occurring this close to midnight.
Another baby girl in Quebec City
Closer to Quebec City, the first child of the New Year was born overnight at approximately 3:31 a.m. at Saint-Francois d'Assise hospital.
Mother and child, whose identities were not revealed, are doing well. However, they prefer to enjoy the first hours of bonding with their child away from the glare of the cameras, a hospital spokesperson said.
January 1 births worldwide
According to UNICEF, more than 1,000 children will be born across Canada on January 1.
Canadian babies will account for only 0.27 per cent of the 386,000 babies born on the first day of the year.
More than half of all births will occur in nine countries, including India, which is expected to welcome more than 69,000 babies.
In China, more than 44,000 births will occur in the first 24 hours of the year, and in Nigeria, more than 20,000.
With files from The Canadian Press.
