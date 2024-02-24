MONTREAL
    Montreal's demerged municipalities tired of paying more for shared services

    Montreal's 15 demerged municipalities say they're tired of paying more than their fair share when it comes to shared services.

    The demerged cities and towns represent just 12 per cent of the population of the Montreal agglomeration yet pay 38 per cent of the cost for shared services such as the police service, fire department and water treatment.

    The mayors met on Thursday and once again voted to remind the city of Montreal that it is high time it act in good faith and find some viable solutions, including paying for things not even used by their citizens.

    "One of the examples that came up yesterday, for example, was an extension to the Réseau express vélo ... No problem with bicycle paths, but at the same time, they're trying to put in their expenses related to plantings around that, lighting around that, piping around that. That has nothing to do with the agglomeration issues," said Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella, the president of the The Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM), in an interview.

    The Quebec municipal affairs minister has already said she will not interfere,  and the suburban mayors say the City of Montreal has no incentive to split the bill more evenly.  

