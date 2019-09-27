

CTV News Montreal





Commuters on the Island of Montreal should be aware of a series of road closures scheduled this weekend.

The Ministry of Transport Quebec announced closures will particularly affect the east and west axes of Highways 20 and 720 between the Saint-Pierre and Turcot interchanges and should be avoided.

Highway 20

Complete closure of the 20 East (towards Montreal) between Exit 63 and the Turcot Interchange. (Detours will be in place)

Partial closure of two of three lanes of the 20 East between exits 60 (A-13 North, Laval) and 62 (1st Avenue).

Closure of the ramp from Route 138 to Highway 20 East coming off the Mercier Bridge. (Detours will be in place)

Closure of the Blvd. Angrignon entrance.

Closure of Highway 20 East ramps to Highway 15 North and South.

Closure of Highway 20 East ramp to the 720

Highway 720 West

Complete Highway 720 West (Route 136) between Exit 5 in the Ville-Marie Tunnel and the Turcot Interchange. (Detours will be in place)

Closure of the Saint-Antoine St. East and Hotel-de-Ville Ave./Satuinet St. entrances.

Closure of the ramps from Highway 720 West to Highway 15 North and 20 West.

Highway 10/Route 132/Samuel de Champlain Bridge in Brossard

The ramp from Route 132 East and West/Marie-Vicorin Blvd. to Highway 10 West and the Champlain Bridge will be closed from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 11 p.m. and from Sunday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. (Detours will be in place)

The Route 132 East ramps to Longueuil and La Prarie (Exit 6) will be closed from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. (Detour will be in place)

Highway 10 (Bonaventure)

From Sunday 4 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m. the following alterations will occur.

Partial closure of one of three lanes of Highway 10 West (towards the city centre) between the Clement and Victoria bridges.

Partial closure of two of three lanes of Highway10 East (towards the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge), at Victoria Bridge

Reseau express metropolitain - REM

There will be a closure of a section of Cote-Vertu Boulevard, between Jules-Poitras Boulevard and Muir Street. One lane will be open in each direction.

Rail service and access to Montpellier station will not be affected.

Roadwork

The MTQ is continuing paving and repair work on Highway 40 (Metropolitan) in Montreal as well as on Highway 25 between Longueuil and Montreal, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel. Several full-night closures are expected this fall, especially in the coming days.