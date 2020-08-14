MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials announced Friday that 33 more people have tested positive since its last update Thursday.

There were no deaths recorded during the same period on the Island of Montreal.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 29,397, which is just over 48 per cent of the 61,004 reported in the province.

The number of people who have died due to the virus on the island since the start of the pandemic is 3,463, which is 60 per cent of the 5,718 deaths in Quebec.

Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve accounts for the most deaths with 374 followed by Ahuntsic-Cartierville (358) and Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace (259).

The highest mortality rate, however, is in Mont-Royal with 369.9 deaths per 100,000 followed by Montreal North (295.6 per 100,000) and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (275 per 100,000).

Thirty-one public retirement homes and long-term care facilities have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.