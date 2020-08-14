MONTREAL -- There are now 5,718 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 61,004.

That’s up three from the total of 5,715 deaths reported Thursday, none of which occurred over the past 24 hours, health authorities said -- they took place between Aug. 7 and 12.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 87 from the total of 60,917 announced a day earlier.

There are 151 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, up two from the 149 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 25 are in intensive care, up two from the 23 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday is 53,598, up 157 from the 53,441 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 17,104 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, up 4,886 from the 12,218 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).