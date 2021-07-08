MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal and its white collar workers' union have reached a new agreement in principle concerning a collective agreement affecting nearly 10,000 munipal workers.

The two parties announced the development in a press release on Thursday evening. The white collar workers, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have not had an employment contract since Dec. 31, 2018.

The tenative agreement will be voted on my union members a general meeting on Sept. 7.

Union president Francine Bouliane said the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the discussions but a mediator's intervention allowed the process to be completed.

“We are very happy with the outcome and look forward to presenting the fruit of the work of the Negotiating Commitee to our members,” she said in a statement.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also expressed pleasure, saying she was “very proud of this agreement, which recognizes the work” of white collar employees.

“The work they do is essential the proper functioning of the city and they have demonstrated it all the more throughout the health crisis we are experiencing,” she said in her own statement.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 8, 2021.