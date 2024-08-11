Montreal Pride parade set to kick off Sunday afternoon

The 18th Montreal Pride Festival ends with a bang on Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m.

The parade starts downtown, at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street, and runs to Atateken Street.

This year's theme is "We Are the Rainbow!"

"It is a reappropriation of the rainbow. It is a more inclusive evolution of its meaning," Pride Montreal said on its website. "We Are The Rainbow. We are the possibilities. We are what’s to come."

A moment of silence is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., which will be dedicated to lives lost to AIDS, lesbophobia, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, Pride Montreal said.

We also take this time to commemorate the lives of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, children, and Two-Spirit or LGBTQIA+ people," the organization said. "May this moment of reflection inspire us and guide us for the rest of our actions."

Pride Montreal executive director Simon Gamache explained that the aim was to reach as many people as possible.

Several politicians announced that they would be attending the event.

After the parade, events are scheduled at Montreal's Olympic Park Esplanade, including the Mega T-Dance.