Montreal Pride parade set to kick off Sunday afternoon
The 18th Montreal Pride Festival ends with a bang on Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m.
The parade starts downtown, at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street, and runs to Atateken Street.
This year's theme is "We Are the Rainbow!"
"It is a reappropriation of the rainbow. It is a more inclusive evolution of its meaning," Pride Montreal said on its website. "We Are The Rainbow. We are the possibilities. We are what’s to come."
A moment of silence is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., which will be dedicated to lives lost to AIDS, lesbophobia, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, Pride Montreal said.
We also take this time to commemorate the lives of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, children, and Two-Spirit or LGBTQIA+ people," the organization said. "May this moment of reflection inspire us and guide us for the rest of our actions."
Pride Montreal executive director Simon Gamache explained that the aim was to reach as many people as possible.
Several politicians announced that they would be attending the event.
After the parade, events are scheduled at Montreal's Olympic Park Esplanade, including the Mega T-Dance.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change
Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.
Police arrest a man climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony
French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Hamas leader Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal, mediators say, but Netanyahu’s stance unclear
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal — at least, that’s the message Egyptian and Qatari mediators have conveyed to Israeli officials in recent days ahead of a critical summit later this week, an Israeli source familiar with the matter said.
Storm Debby: 35 Quebec municipalities affected by rainstorm as clean up begins
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says 35 municipalities have been impacted, with three declaring a state of emergency.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC says
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
Austrian Taylor Swift plot suspect's lawyer plays down attack plan
The lawyer of the main suspect in a foiled plot to carry out an attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna on Sunday sought to play down the seriousness of the plan, saying her client was only 'playing with ideas.'
For losers in bids for federal cash to protect against climate disaster, fears remain
For communities where roads and homes are damaged in climate disasters, losing out on bids for federal help to protect against coming storms are one more blow from which to recover.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight between two groups in Etobicoke
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke overnight.
-
YRP seeing witnesses after man dies in King collision
York Region Police say they are looking for witnesses after a 33-year-old man from Vaughan was killed in a single-vehicle collision in King Township Saturday night.
-
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police renew call for information about Michael Morlang's death
The Ottawa Police Service is renewing a call for information regarding a hit-and-run incident that happened 11 years ago in the city's east end.
-
Ottawa driver,19, caught going nearly 200 km/h on Highway 417 facing charges
A 19-year-old driver is facing charges after clocking close to 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa late Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Flooding causes significant damage to roads in Ottawa's west end
In general, the impacts of Debby's rainfall Friday were minor across the capital with some exceptions, says the City of Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Patients, nurses rally in support of Cape Breton doctor; call for ministerial review
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
-
One person killed in plane crash in west Newfoundland
Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.
-
'It's an adult way to play with my toys': Bringing action figures to life through toy photography
What started as a hobby, has turned into a passion and a large online following, for Halifax toy photographer Matt Miller.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
-
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
-
Sudbury police release images of man who vandalized downtown Pride crosswalk
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
London
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
'It was a big surprise': 12-year-old cancer patient gets surprise party on rooftop outside hospital room window
Felix Ward was in shock when his father opened the blinds to his hospital room. His parents had arranged for a big party of family and friends to gather on top of the LHSC visitor parking garage.
-
Drunk driver charged after crash in Sarnia
Sarnia police were called to the scene of a crash Saturday evening in the area of Wellington Street and Finch Drive.
Kitchener
-
Salon owner hosts fundraiser for Cambridge, Ont. school supporting neurodivergent children
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner and father hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Windsor
-
Search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
-
'Windsor-Essex’s most colourful event' returns Sunday for the 32nd annual Pride Fest Parade
The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Parade returns to Ottawa Street Sunday morning.
-
'It's really, truly amazing': Last day to check out the 165th Comber Fair
Sunday marks the last chance people have to attend the annual Comber Fair at the Comber Community Centre.
Barrie
-
Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
-
Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3
Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.
-
First-ever 'Yoga Fest' promotes movement, healthy lifestyle
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order south of Valemount, B.C., downgraded to alert
An evacuation order has been issued for an area south of Valemount, British Columbia due to the out-of-control Canoe Road wildfire.
-
B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
-
More ER closures in B.C. this weekend
The residents of some B.C. towns will have to travel to emergency departments outside of their communities if they need care this weekend, as staffing shortages continue to challenge hospitals.
Vancouver Island
-
Thrift store in Sidney, B.C., evacuated after 'possible historical military explosive' dropped off
A Greater Victoria thrift store has been closed after someone dropped off a possible explosive Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
-
'The demand has never been higher': B.C.-based service-dog charity says waitlist has reached 8 years
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.
Winnipeg
-
Three pedestrians struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
-
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
-
'Not forgotten': Family, advocates reflect 10 years after death of Tina Fontaine
Family and advocates look back on a decade since the tragic death of the 15-year-old girl, one that shocked the country and was the catalyst for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Calgary
-
Hiker in distress transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
-
Hail storm cleanup event underway to help residents dispose of debris from last week’s storm
After hail wreaked havoc for some Calgary residents last Monday, a cleanup event is underway.
-
'Bold and brilliant:' Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze
The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.
Edmonton
-
Widespread wildfire, climate conspiracies difficult to extinguish
No sooner had the first pictures of fire-ravaged Jasper emerged than conspiracy theories about the cause of the wildfire started to spread.
-
'When it's just you': One-woman shows flourish at Edmonton fringe festival
Artists and shows at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival this year are as varied and eclectic as ever, though attendees may notice a plethora of one-woman productions.
-
Paris and the Olympics have changed each other during their summer fling
The 2024 Games drew to a close Sunday. After the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, normal life will resume in Paris.
Regina
-
'It's just a really fun thing': Sask. alpaca ranch provides wooly unique opportunity
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
-
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
-
Sask. woman runs to raise mental health awareness
Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.
-
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.