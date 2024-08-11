MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Pride parade set to kick off Sunday afternoon

    Participants dance along Rene Levesque Boulevard in the Montreal Pride Parade, in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press) Participants dance along Rene Levesque Boulevard in the Montreal Pride Parade, in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The 18th Montreal Pride Festival ends with a bang on Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m.

    The parade starts downtown, at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street, and runs to Atateken Street.

    This year's theme is "We Are the Rainbow!"

    "It is a reappropriation of the rainbow. It is a more inclusive evolution of its meaning," Pride Montreal said on its website. "We Are The Rainbow. We are the possibilities. We are what’s to come."

    A moment of silence is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., which will be dedicated to lives lost to AIDS, lesbophobia, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, Pride Montreal said. 

    We also take this time to commemorate the lives of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, children, and Two-Spirit or LGBTQIA+ people," the organization said. "May this moment of reflection inspire us and guide us for the rest of our actions."

    Pride Montreal executive director Simon Gamache explained that the aim was to reach as many people as possible.

    Several politicians announced that they would be attending the event.

    After the parade, events are scheduled at Montreal's Olympic Park Esplanade, including the Mega T-Dance.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie

    Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.

    opinion

    opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change

    Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    • Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3

      Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News