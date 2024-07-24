Here's what to expect at Montreal Pride 2024

Montreal is days away from celebrating all things pride and organizers say this year's parade is set to welcome a record-breaking number of people for the marquee event.

Fierté Montreal announced the lineup of events for the 2024 edition that will take place from Aug. 1 to 11 with support from more than 300 organizations.

The Pride parade will start this year at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11, bringing more than 17,000 people together down René-Lévesque Boulevard between Metcalfe and Atateken streets. Sasha Colby and Ouissem Belgacem will serve as grand marshals.

"With 'We are the Rainbow!' as this year's theme, the Pride Parade conjures a potential future, free of discrimination and injustice towards 2SLGBTQIA+ people," organizers said in a news release on Wednesday.

"In a world where resurgent hatred towards 2SLGBTQIA+ people is progressing at an alarming pace, Fierté Montréal once again creates a safe, supportive, and celebratory space where everyone's dignity is respected. More than ever, we believe in the importance of coming together to make our struggles more visible, to rally our allies, to defend the progress we've made and stand up for the expansion of our rights," added Fierté Montréal Executive Director Simon Gamache.

Here is a breakdown of other key events happening during the 11-day event, which is centred around three main city hubs: "Village," "Olympic," and "Urban."

Village Hub

A stand-up comedy night is making a comeback this year for an evening of queer humour hosted by Mona de Grenoble, a Montreal drag queen and winner of season three of Big Brother Célébrités. Des gags et des paillettes will be held on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. at Théâtre le National. Other notable guests include Coco Belliveau, Tranna Wintour and Sam Cyr.

For the dancing types, the Moonshine event will start at 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Sainte Catherine Hall.

On Aug. 6 at 6 p.m., Jardins Gamelin will host Camping chez Sami, a variety show with New Brunswick artist Sami Landri.

There will also be several outdoor events and performances on Sainte-Catherine Street East.

Olympic Hub

Organizers say the Olympic Park Esplanade will bring that "big venue energy" to Pride. To keep the party going after the parade, the Olympic venue will be the place to be on Aug. 11. The annual Méga T-Dance takes place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to attend. Dubbed the city's largest outdoor dancefloor, the venue will host San Francisco's DJ Mohammad, London-based DJ Kitty Amor, as well as some homegrown talent like Diskommander and Ian Jackman.

The night before the T-Dance, Mundo Disko will feature international acts like American house and dance singer Crystal Waters, best known for her 1991 hit "Gypsy Woman," and France Joli, the French-Canadian singer behind the 1979 disco hit "Come to Me" on Aug. 10.

The Olympic Park Esplanade will also draw thousands of people for other free events, including Combat des tubes at 6 p.m. with Eugénie Lépine-Blondeau, Claudine Prévost and Catherine Pogonat. Immix will follow at 8 p.m. with Marjo, Mitsou, Elisapie, Sarahmée and Pierre Kwenders sharing the stage with other up-and-coming artists.

On Aug. 9, drag lovers can let out their inner diva at the Soirée 100% Drag, featuring local drag queens in the MajestiX show at 7:30 p.m. hosted by Montreal's very own Barbada. Drag superstars from RuPaul's Drag Race franchises will also be on hand, including local queen Rita Baga.

Urban Hub

The Quartier des spectacles will be home to several outdoor free events during Montreal Pride. Among them is Afro Drag on Aug. 1 at 8 p.m., which was born out of the desire for more Black artists in the local drag scene, and will feature talents like Sahira Q, Envy the Clown, and Aizysse Baga.

On the second day of festivities, Pikete will feature Whorito, mCherry, and La Niña Kiwi, as well as performances by Joya Rony and Owen, as well as MC Moh Dafok. Two special guests were also announced: Muxxxe and Chika, both from Mexico.

South Asian culture will also be celebrated at Bloc Bollywood on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.

Grand Marshals announced

Organizers announced the Grand Marshals for the 2024 edition will be Sasha Colby and Ouissem Belgacem.

Colby made history in 2023 after becoming the first native Hawaiian trans winner of the hit reality TV series, RuPaul's Drag Race.

Belgacem is a Franco-Tunisian soccer player who left Toulouse FC due to the pressure of homophobia in professional soccer. After leaving the sport, he went on to write an award-winning autobiography "Adieu ma honte."

More information about Montreal Pride events is available on fiertemontreal.com.