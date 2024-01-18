Montreal prepares for coldest temperatures of the season so far

MONTREAL
    FILE: Water evaporates as it rises from the Saint Lawrence River in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE: Water evaporates as it rises from the Saint Lawrence River in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    After a mild start to the winter, Montreal is getting ready to see its coldest temperatures of the season so far.

    The overnight low in the city is expected to drop to -19 degrees Celsius Thursday night -- the coldest temperature recorded this season.

    The winds should be light, but the city will still experience a wind chill of around -24.

    The daytime high on Friday will stay in the minus teens.

    Montreal is expecting to see a daytime high of -13 degrees Celsius.

    The normal high for this time in January is -6 degrees Celsius, while the normal low is -15 degrees Celsius.

    Daytime highs will stay in the minus double digits through the weekend, but conditions will remain dry.

    Winds should increase on Saturday and Sunday, giving windchills in the low minus teens.

    The blast of arctic air should be short-lived.

    Daytime highs are expected to be above average by Monday, and the milder air will continue through next week.

    While the arrival of the colder air is a first for Montreal this season, it is nowhere near as cold as western Canada.

    Daytime highs in many Prairie cities over the past week have been in the -30s, with wind chills into the -40s and -50s.  

